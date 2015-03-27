* Yields fall after fourth quarter GDP wasn't revised up
higher as expected
* Consumer confidence data watched on Friday
* Fed Chair Yellen due to speak later on Friday
NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Friday after data showed that U.S. economic growth cooled in the
fourth quarter as previously estimated, disappointing traders
that had expected an upward revision.
Gross domestic product expanded at a 2.2 percent annual
rate, unrevised from last month's forecast, the Commerce
Department said on Friday in its third GDP estimate. The economy
grew at a 5 percent rate in the third quarter.
Robust consumer spending, however, limited the slowdown in
the pace of activity.
"It was disappointing because the headline was expected to
be revised up and it wasn't. The most important component,
personal consumption, was revised higher, however, and that was
expected," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in
Chicago.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 2/32 in
price to yield 1.98 percent, down from 2.00 percent late on
Thursday.
Weakening data in the past few weeks has added to concerns
that first quarter growth will be tepid. Also, a more
dovish-than-expected Federal Reserve last week has also led
economists to push back expectations of when the U.S. central
bank is likely to begin raising interest rates to September.
That has sent yields lower, but light demand this week for
the U.S. government's auctions of five-year and seven-year notes
also suggests that investors are less willing to buy bonds at
current valuations.
Consumer sentiment data to be released at 10:00 EDT (1400
GMT) will be watched for further economic signals, and Fed Chair
Janet Yellen is also due to speak at a San Francisco conference
later on Friday.
The next major release for the market will be next week's
employment report for March. Job gains for the past few months
have been strong but some economists say that job growth is
outpacing other economic measures, which may mean they have to
slow if economic activity does not accelerate.
