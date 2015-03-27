(Recasts with Yellen speech, late month buying; updates prices)
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, March 27 U.S. Treasury yields fell and
held near session lows on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen gave mildly hawkish comments on a potential
interest rate increase this year and as investors bought bonds
ahead of month-end rebalancing.
Investors covering short positions and month-end demand sent
yields lower, retracing some weakness from Thursday when the
Treasury saw tepid demand for an auction of seven-year notes.
"Month-end is on Tuesday and there's a fairly large index
extension," said Daniel Mulholland, head of Treasuries trading
at Credit Agricole in New York.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
up 9/32 in price to yield 1.96 percent, down from 2.00 percent
late on Thursday.
Yields rose slightly - but briefly - after the Fed's Yellen
said late on Friday that it would not be "prudent" for the U.S.
central bank to postpone an interest rate hike until it reached
its inflation target of 2 percent.
"That's the key, mildly hawkish statement in these
comments," said Mulholland.
Bonds had gained earlier on Friday after data showed that
U.S. economic growth cooled in the fourth quarter as previously
estimated, disappointing traders who had expected an upward
revision.
Gross domestic product expanded at a 2.2 percent annual
rate, unrevised from last month's forecast, the U.S. Commerce
Department said on Friday. The economy grew at a 5 percent rate
in the third quarter.
Robust consumer spending, however, limited the slowdown in
the pace of activity.
"It was disappointing because the headline was expected to
be revised up and it wasn't. The most important component,
personal consumption, was revised higher, however, and that was
expected," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in
Chicago.
The next major data release for the market will be next
week's employment report for March. Job gains for the past few
months have been strong but some economists say that job growth
is outpacing other economic measures, which may mean they have
to slow if economic activity does not accelerate.
