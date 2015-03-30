* China signals stimuli for economy
* European, Asian stocks rise
* Shorter Treasuries little changed
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, March 30 U.S. Treasury debt prices
softened on Monday, giving back some gains from last week as
equity markets rose on signs China was moving to bolster its
massive economy.
As Wall Street stocks jumped, yields on the 10-year note
stayed well below the 2 percent touched last week
and were last at 1.951 percent on a price decline of 1/32.
The long bond was off 7/32 and yielding 2.5374
percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Stocks, which often move inversely from bonds in prices,
surged to seven-year highs in China, helped by Beijing's
unveiling of an ambitious plan to build a modern Silk Road to
Europe and Africa.
Wall Street got added lift from a flurry of biotech merger
deals and European shares were also up on Monday.
Analysts say investment in the "One Belt, One Road"
infrastructure initiative this year alone could reach 300
billion to 400 billion yuan ($48-64 billion).
Comments from People's Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan
added to expectations of more monetary policy easing.
"There's a little bit of a risk-on trade," said Larry
Milstein, head of U.S. government and agency trading at R.W.
Pressprich & Co. in New York.
Shorter Treasury maturities were narrowly mixed as mutual
funds and institutional investors readied portfolios for the end
of 2015's first quarter on Tuesday and the U.S. unemployment
reports on Friday, when most markets will be closed.
That end-of-quarter demand should limit price declines in
Treasuries during coming days, Milstein said.
Prices perked up after the U.S. Commerce Department reported
that consumer spending edged up 0.1 percent after dropping 0.2
percent in January. Economists polled by Reuters had expected
consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of
U.S. economic activity, to increase 0.2 percent last month.
"Consumer spending was a little less than expected, and that
is a little bit supportive of Treasuries," Milstein said.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)