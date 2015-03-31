* Gains biggest in long maturities
* Treasuries on track for fifth straight up quarter
(Adds late prices, quarterly performance data)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, March 31 U.S. Treasury debt prices
rose on Tuesday on buying by institutional investors preparing
their portfolios for the end of the quarter, a period in which
prices of government securities rose.
Prices were up in most maturities, with the largest gains in
long-dated issues, and were keeping Treasuries on track for a
fifth straight quarter of gains.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was yielding
1.9353 percent, reflecting a price rise of 8/32, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Buyers included institutions aligning holdings with
portfolios based on indexes and other benchmarks and U.S. banks
needing to match stricter liquidity coverage ratios that came
into effect this year, according to rates strategists.
"We are also getting a little bit of safe-haven buying on
the margin," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed-income strategist at
Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
Anxieties in Europe over Greece's finances were keeping the
euro on track for its biggest losing quarter since the
currency's introduction as central bankers in the region buy
bonds in order to depress interest rates and boost business
conditions.
Uncertainty over the talks in Switzerland on hammering out a
nuclear deal between Iran and global powers was also driving
some bids for Treasuries, according to Vishal Khanduja,
portfolio manager for Calvert Investments.
Wall Street, which rallied on Monday as bonds softened, was
down on Tuesday.
The 30-year Treasury bond was last up 8/32 in
price and yielding 2.5389 percent, while the five-year note
was ahead 6/32 and yielding 1.3815 percent.
Treasuries, which carry substantially higher interest rates
than comparable government securities around the world, are on
track for a winning first quarter even as the Federal Reserve
comes closer to raising interest rates for the first time since
2006.
The first three months of 2015 should mark a fifth straight
quarter of gains for Treasuries, according to Bank of America
Merrill Lynch's U.S. Treasury Index. Through Monday,
the index had total returns of 1.587 percent for the quarter.
"We are still in the environment where our central bank is
leaning dovish," said Boris Rjavinski, strategist at UBS in
Stamford, Connecticut. "Until we see a palpable change there,
it's not surprising that investors are comfortable holding
Treasuries."
Treasuries narrowed price gains after the release of the
S&P/Case Shiller composite index, which showed that housing
prices in 20 U.S. metropolitan areas gained 4.6 percent in
January over the year-earlier month. That outpaced December's
downwardly revised gain of 4.4 percent.
(Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler and Chizu Nomiyama)