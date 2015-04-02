* Benchmark 10-year yields retreat from 2-month lows
* Long bond yields top 2.5 percent
* Traders await U.S. employment report on Friday
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, April 2 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell
on Thursday, with yields on benchmark 10-year notes backing away
from two-month lows amid fresh signs America's labor market
continues to grow.
In light trading ahead of Friday's frequently market moving
U.S. monthly employment report, prices of 10-year Treasuries
were last off 9/32 and yielding 1.8987 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
The 30-year bond, which rallied strongly on
Wednesday after the ADP National Employment Report showed
private-sector job increases of only 189,000 in March, was off
23/32 on Thursday and yielding 2.5089 percent.
Shorter maturities were also mostly down moderately in
price.
Yields on Treasuries, including a nearly two-month low for
the 10-year note of 1.831 percent touched in overseas trading,
had been dropping on mushrooming worries about U.S. economic
growth and bets the Federal Reserve may push back hikes in
interest rates.
The government on Thursday said the number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell
last week. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits
dropped 20,000 to a seasonally adjusted 268,000 for the week
ended March 28, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by
Reuters had forecast claims rising to 285,000.
Treasuries, which have posted gains for five straight
quarters, were up before the jobs claims data were published.
Wall Street stocks, which often move in the opposite direction
of bonds, were up in early trading.
"That claims number caught the market off guard because most
of the numbers we have been seeing recently have been on the
soft side," said Donald Ellenberger, strategist and portfolio
manager for Federated Investors in Pittsburgh. "Most people had
been expecting a softer jobs number, and this calls that into
doubt."
Economists polled by Reuters estimated that U.S. non-farm
payrolls rose by 245,000 last month, following a 295,000 gain in
February, and the jobless rate to be steady at 5.5 percent.
The state of the U.S. jobs market is seen as central to Fed
policymakers, who will determine when to hike Fed interest rates
for the first time since 2006.
(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)