NEW YORK, April 3 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Friday, with benchmark 10-year yields hitting nearly two-month
lows after weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls data for
March.
U.S. 10-year Treasury note yields dropped to 1.8
percent, their lowest since Feb. 6, after the Labor Department's
U.S. employment report showed employers added just 126,000 jobs
in March. That was well below economists' expectations for a
gain of 245,000, according to a Reuters poll.
Yields on U.S. three-year notes and two-year
notes hit two-month lows of 0.774 percent and 0.472
percent, respectively. U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices
rose more than a point, but their session low yield
of 2.445 percent remained above Thursday's nearly two-month low
of 2.441 percent.
