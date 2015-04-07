* Decent demand expected at U.S. three-year note auction
* Fed's Kocherlakota says U.S. central bank can be patient
on rates
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, April 7 U.S. Treasury debt yields
inched higher on Tuesday after sharp falls the day before as
investors consolidated positions in a week generally thin on
economic data, with no real fundamental driver following last
Friday's unexpectedly soft U.S. jobs report.
Volume was generally light, with the U.S. Treasury
department kicking off $58 billion in coupon sales this week,
starting with the auction of $24 billion in three-year notes
later on Tuesday. The three-year note sale, however, is expected
to have little impact on the Treasury market, analysts said.
"The market has come to a point where it's comfortable
understanding where the Federal Reserve is headed, that they are
truly meaning what they say, which is they are data-dependent,"
said George Goncalves, head of U.S. rates strategy at Nomura
Securities International in New York.
"And as long as data is weak, there's nothing more they can
add to the discussion."
Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota, who is not
a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee, echoed the
U.S. central bank's dovish stance on Tuesday. He said the Fed
could afford to wait until well into next year to raise interest
rates with the U.S. economy still years away from rising to
normal levels of inflation and employment.
The Treasuries market reacted little to Kocherlakota's
remarks.
In mid-morning trading, U.S. 10-year Treasury prices
were down 4/32 to yield 1.916 percent, from 1.900
percent late on Monday. U.S. five-year notes slipped
5/32 with a yield of 1.339 percent.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries prices, meanwhile, was
up 8/32 in price, yielding 2.554. On Monday, U.S. 30-year prices
fell more than a point.
"We're going to see this ratcheting up of the curve, but it
won't be a straight line, and when yields cheapen on the back
end, people take advantage," said Nomura's Goncalves. "This low
grind higher in rates will be met by buyers who missed out in
the last rally."
Analysts were optimistic about Tuesday afternoon's U.S.
three-year note auction, given the issue's recent solid
performance.
Expectations that the Fed might delay raising interest rates
to September, if not next year, could underpin the auction at
the margin, said Action Economics. Demand from indirect bidders,
which are major central banks, should be decent, given negative
yields on many shorter-dated European and some Asian sovereign
notes, the research firm added.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)