* U.S. three-year note auction draws healthy demand
* Kocherlakota says Fed can be patient on rates
* Focus on upcoming supply
(New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds
details of 3-year note auction results, comments)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, April 7 U.S. Treasury long debt prices
rose on Tuesday as investors consolidated positions in a week
generally thin on economic data after last Friday's unexpectedly
soft U.S. jobs report.
U.S. 30-year government bond prices, which move inversely to
yield, were up sharply. Analysts said investors were adding to
so-called "curve-flattening trades," reflecting expectations
that short-term interest rates will rise at some point, but not
imminently as inflation pressures remain muted.
"Friday's session got a little too rich with sharp gains in
prices after the jobs report and we're still correcting from
that," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income
at Action Economics, in San Francisco.
"Other U.S. data aren't really corroborating the weakness
that we saw in the payrolls report."
Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota, who is not
a voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee, echoed the
Fed's dovish stance. He said the Fed could afford to wait until
well into next year to raise rates with the U.S. economy still
years away from normal levels of inflation and employment.
The Treasuries market reacted little to Kocherlakota's
remarks.
"The market has come to a point where it's comfortable
understanding where the Federal Reserve is headed, that they
are...data-dependent," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. rates
strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York.
In late trading, U.S. 10-year prices were up
5/32 to yield 1.883 percent, from 1.900 percent late Monday.
U.S. five-year notes were down 2/32 with a yield of
1.321 percent.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries were up one point in
price, yielding 2.517 percent, from 2.553 percent on Monday.
The U.S. three-year note auction on Tuesday drew decent
demand, with the government paying a lower yield than expected.
Bids totaled $78.1 billion for a 3.25 bid-to-cover ratio,
although that was below last month's 3.33 and 3.30 average.
Indirect bidding, reflecting demand from foreign central
banks, remained healthy, at 49.4 percent. That was lower from
51.4 percent last month, and higher than the 37.2 percent
average.
On Wednesday, the market gears up for more supply, with the
auction of $21 billion in 10-year notes. The U.S. Treasury
Department then sells $13 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.
Overall, CRT Capital said Treasuries had an average day in
terms of volume at 96 percent of the 10-day moving average.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by David
Gregorio)