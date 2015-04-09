* U.S. to add $13 bln in prior 30-year bond issue

* Jobless claims data pare some job growth concerns

* U.S. yields fall earlier with lower overseas yields

* Greece debt repayment reduces safehaven bids for bonds

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, April 9 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Thursday as investors made room for $13 billion in supply of an older 30-year bond issue and a smaller-than-expected rise in weekly jobless claims soothed some worries about domestic labor conditions softening.

Greece making a 450 million euro loan payment to the International Monetary Fund also reduced earlier safety bids for U.S. government debt, supporting the view the cash-strapped nation will obtain further aid from its lenders.

"The 30-year auction will go okay if we are set up for it and given the absolute low yields in Europe," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York.

The Treasury Department will announce the results of the 30-year auction shortly after 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).

U.S. yields fell earlier as German 10-year Bund yield fell to a record low of 0.151 percent, more than 1.75 percentage points below its U.S. counterpart.

European yields have fallen since the European Central Bank embarked on its 1.1 trillion euro bond purchase program aimed to combat deflation.

While the euro zone economy has struggled, the United States has been on a modest growth track with steady reduction in unemployment. This has raised discussion at the Federal Reserve whether it may be time to end its near zero interest rate policy it adopted at the end of 2008.

On Thursday, the Labor Department said workers filing for first-time jobless benefits totaled 281,000 last week, less than what analysts had forecast.

The four-week average of claims fell to its lowest since 2000. This gauge of labor conditions followed a disappointing March payrolls report that showed a sharp deceleration in hirings.

"On the margin, we might not see another weak jobs report," Milstein said.

In early trading, the benchmark 10-year yield was up nearly 2 basis points at 1.912 percent, while the 30-year yield was 2.540 percent, up 2 basis points from late Wednesday.

The two-year yield hovered near its highest in a week at 0.5438 percent.

(Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)