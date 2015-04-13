* Prices dip before new data releases
* Carry through from weak auctions weighs on long bonds
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, April 13 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Monday as investors continued to process weak demand for
long-dated Treasuries at an action last week, and before a busy
week of data that will be scrutinized for further signs that
U.S. economic growth is slowing.
The bond market has been choppy since the disappointing
payrolls report early this month and last week's minutes from
the Federal Reserve's March meeting, which showed differing
views among Fed officials on the timing of a possible liftoff in
U.S. interest rates.
That was seen as part of the reason there was only tepid
bidding at Thursday's 30-year bond sale, which resulted in a
yield of 2.598 percent, about 3 basis points higher than what
traders had expected.
"This is carry through from the weak reception to the
long-bond auction last week more than anything else," said Ian
Lyngen, a senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in
Stamford, Connecticut.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 1/32 in
price to yield 1.95 percent, after rising as high as 1.98
percent overnight. Thirty-year bonds fell 7/32 in
price to yield 2.59 percent, after getting as high as 2.62
percent earlier on Monday.
The selling came even after China's export sales contracted
15 percent in March, a shock outcome that deepens concern about
sputtering Chinese economic growth.
Investors will next focus on a number of data releases this
week including retail sales on Tuesday, manufacturing indicators
on Wednesday and Thursday and consumer price and sentiment on
Friday, for confirmation that growth is slowing.
Weaker than expected jobs growth in March and a more dovish
Fed has added to expectations that the U.S. central bank will
wait longer before raising interest rates. Until the recent
spate of weakening data, some investors thought a rate increase
in June was likely.
"The general sense is that between the disappointing
non-farm payrolls release and the (Fed) minutes expectations
have been pushed back further into the year, so if you were
June/July, September or later starts to seem more likely," said
CRT's Lyngen.
The Fed will also release its Beige Book of economic
conditions on Wednesday afternoon. A number of Fed officials are
also scheduled to speak this week, including Vice Chair Stanley
Fischer on Thursday.
(Editing by W Simon)