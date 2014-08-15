NEW YORK Aug 15 U.S. Treasuries yields pared
their earlier decline early Friday after stronger-than-expected
data on U.S. industrial output in July mitigated an earlier
disappointing report on New York state business activity in
August from the New York Federal Reserve.
The Federal Reserve Board reported industrial output grew
0.4 percent last month, above the 0.3 percent increase forecast
by analysts polled by Reuters.
Manufacturing production jumped 1.0 percent in July, much
stronger than the 0.4 percent rise projected by analysts.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries was
down 0.4 basis point at 2.394 percent. It was 1.1 basis points
lower shortly before the release of the July industrial output
data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Franklin Paul)