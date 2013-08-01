NEW YORK Aug 1 U.S. Treasuries prices extended losses on Thursday after the Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing index in July rose to its highest in two years.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, down 19/32 before the report came out - partly on an unexpected drop in new U.S. jobless claims in the latest week - extended that loss to 22/32, allowing its yield to rise to 2.67 percent.

The purchasing managers group said its index read 55.4 in July, the highest reading since June 2011. Economists polled by Reuters had estimated the index would read 52.0.