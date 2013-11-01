NEW YORK Nov 1 U.S. Treasuries prices added to
earlier losses on Friday after a stronger-than-expected report
on U.S. manufacturing reduced pessimism about the economy,
reviving some worries the Federal Reserve might pare its bond
purchases earlier than some traders had thought.
The Institute for Supply Management said its index of U.S.
factory activity rose to 56.4 in October, the highest in 2-1/2
years. Analysts had forecast a decline to 55.0 from 56.2 in
September.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
15/32 lower in price with a yield of 2.598 percent, which was
the highest in about 1-1/2 weeks. The 10-year yield was up 5.5
basis points from late on Thursday.