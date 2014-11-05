NEW YORK Nov 5 U.S. Treasuries yields pared their earlier rise on Wednesday after the Institute for Supply Management said its index of U.S. service sector business activity fell more than expected in October.

ISM's services index fell to 57.1 last month from 58.6 in September, drifting further from August's post-recession high of 59.6. The latest figure also undershot a median forecast of 58 among economists polled by Reuters.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes was last 2.353 percent, up 1 basis point from late on Tuesday. The 10-year yield was 2 basis points higher shortly before the release of the October ISM services data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)