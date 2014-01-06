NEW YORK Jan 6 U.S. Treasuries prices extended their earlier rise on Monday after a private index of U.S. services industries' activities unexpectedly fell in December, signaling a slowing in overall economic growth at year-end.

The Institute for Supply Management said its gauge of the U.S. services sector fell to 53.0 last month from 53.9 in November. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise to 54.5.

Longer-dated bond yields fell to their lowest in about a week after the ISM services data.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 8/32 in price to yield 2.965 percent, down 3 basis points from late on Friday.

The 30-year bond was up 20/32 in price, yielding 3.895 percent, down about 4 basis points from Friday.