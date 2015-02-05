NEW YORK Feb 5 U.S. Treasuries prices extended
their decline early Thursday as data suggested steady domestic
job growth and some upward pressure on labor costs and supported
the view the Federal Reserve might consider raising interest
rates as early as this summer.
The Labor Department said first-time filings for state
unemployment benefits increased 11,000 to a seasonally adjusted
278,000 for the week ended Jan. 31. The weekly total was below
the 290,000 forecast by economists.
The department also said non-farm unit labor costs grew at
an annualized 2.7 percent rate in the fourth quarter of 2014,
faster than a projected 1.0 percent pace. However, the
third-quarter decrease was revised down to 2.3 percent from the
initial reported 1.0 percent.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last
8/32 lower in price, yielding 1.822 percent which was 2.5 basis
points higher than late Wednesday.
