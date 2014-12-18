NEW YORK Dec 18 U.S. Treasuries yields held at
higher levels early Thursday after data showed first-time
filings for jobless benefits unexpectedly fell last week,
suggesting further improvement in the U.S. labor market.
The government said initial claims for state unemployment
benefits dropped by 6,000 to a seasonally adjusted 289,000 for
the week ended Dec. 13. Economists polled by Reuters had
forecast claims edging up to 295,000 last week.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yield was last at
2.171 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Wednesday. It
struck a one-week higher earlier in Thursday overseas trading at
2.1860 percent.
