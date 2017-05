NEW YORK, April 9 U.S. Treasuries yields turned flat on Thursday, paring their earlier decline, as a smaller-than-forecast rise in weekly U.S. jobless claims reduced concerns about slowing domestic job growth and renewed bids for stock index futures.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yield was last 1.890 percent, down 0.5 basis point from late on Wednesday. It was about 1.87 percent prior to the release of the latest claims figures.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)