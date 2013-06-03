BRIEF-Vanguard's former CEO Bogle says stocks are expensive - CNBC
* Vanguard Group's former CEO Bogle on CNBC - stocks are expensive; good time to raise capital
NEW YORK, June 3 Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries traded flat on Monday, paring earlier gains on disappointing U.S. economic data.
The 30-year bond traded flat to yield 3.278 percent in the early New York afternoon.
Treasuries had advanced earlier in the day after surprisingly weak data on U.S. manufacturing in May.
OTTAWA, April 10 Canadian housing starts jumped in March to their highest level in nearly a decade on a sharp rise for multifamily buildings, defying expectations of a slowdown, data showed on Monday.