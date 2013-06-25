NEW YORK, June 25 Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries briefly fell a point on Tuesday after data pointed to gathering momentum in the world's biggest economy, stoking speculation about a pullback in stimulus by the Federal Reserve.

The 30-year bond briefly fell a point before more recently trading down 31/32 to yield 3.615 percent.

Orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose more than expected in May and a gauge of planned business spending increased for a third straight month. In addition, existing single-family home prices recorded their biggest gain in seven years in April.