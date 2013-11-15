NEW YORK Nov 15 U.S. Treasuries prices pared earlier losses on Friday after weaker-than-expected business data in November from the New York Federal Reserve supported the view the U.S. central bank will keep buying bonds to help support the economy.

The New York Fed said its gauge on regional manufacturing business activity unexpectedly sank into negative territory, meaning a contraction in manufacturing. Its "Empire State" index fell to minus 2.21 November from 1.52 in October. Analysts had expected a reading of 5.00.

Benchmark 10-year notes last traded down 2/32 in price to yield 2.710 percent, up 1 basis point from late on Thursday.

Prices on the 30-year bond turned flat, erasing their initial decline, for a yield of 3.803 percent.