NEW YORK Nov 15 U.S. Treasuries prices pared
earlier losses on Friday after weaker-than-expected business
data in November from the New York Federal Reserve supported the
view the U.S. central bank will keep buying bonds to help
support the economy.
The New York Fed said its gauge on regional manufacturing
business activity unexpectedly sank into negative territory,
meaning a contraction in manufacturing. Its "Empire State" index
fell to minus 2.21 November from 1.52 in October. Analysts had
expected a reading of 5.00.
Benchmark 10-year notes last traded down 2/32 in
price to yield 2.710 percent, up 1 basis point from late on
Thursday.
Prices on the 30-year bond turned flat, erasing
their initial decline, for a yield of 3.803 percent.