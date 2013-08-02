NEW YORK Aug 2 U.S. Treasuries erased early
losses and moved higher on Friday as bond traders covered short
positions on news that U.S. payrolls added fewer jobs than
expected in July.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, in negative territory
before the report, was up 21/32 afterwards, its yield easing to
2.63 percent.
The U.S. Labor Department said U.S. employers slowed their
pace of hiring in July to 162,000. That was below Reuters'
consensus estimate of 184,000.
But the jobless rate fell anyway to 7.4 percent, the lowest
in over four years.
The mixed signals could make the U.S. Federal Reserve more
cautious about drawing down its huge economic stimulus program.