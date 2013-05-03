NEW YORK May 3 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Friday after the government's employment report showed stronger-than-forecast job growth in April.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, down 1/32 before the report, was down 19/32 afterwards. Its yield rose to 1.70 percent from 1.63 percent late on Thursday.

The unemployment rate fell to a four-year low of 7.5 percent, which could help ease concerns of a sharp slowdown in the economy.

Nonfarm payrolls rose 165,000 last month, the Labor Department said. March's payrolls increase was raised to 138,000, 50,000 more jobs than previously reported, and February's gain was revised up to 332,000, the largest since May 2010.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected April payrolls to rise 145,000 and the unemployment rate to hold steady at 7.6 percent. The drop in the unemployment rate last month reflected an increase in employment, rather than people leaving the workforce.