NEW YORK, July 18 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said its index of business conditions in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region rose in July to 19.8, beating expectations for a reading of 7.8.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 6/32 in price to yield 2.52 percent, up from around 2.49 percent before the data.