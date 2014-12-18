NEW YORK Dec 18 U.S. Treasuries yields held near session highs on Thursday after regional business activity data in December from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve retreated from the previous month's surprisingly strong levels.

The Philadelphia Fed index on business conditions in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region fell to 24.5 in December from November's 40.8, which was the highest since December 1993. The index's new orders and other components receded from multiyear peaks.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yield was last at 2.211 percent, up 6 basis points from late Wednesday. It reached a one-week high of 2.22 percent earlier Thursday.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)