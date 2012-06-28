NEW YORK, June 28 Bill Gross, the world's biggest bond fund manager at PIMCO, said the United States is the least bad choice in a poor global investment environment but this could change if Washington doesn't get control of the fiscal situation.

"Timing in investment markets is critical and at the moment the U.S. is considered to be the cleanest. That's why PIMCO owns them. But things change," Gross wrote his latest investment outlook issued on Thursday.