US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors eye French election
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss
NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. Treasuries prices trimmed their earlier gains on Friday after news that producer prices rose more than forecast in March, challenging a view that domestic inflation will remain tame for a long time.
The Labor Department said its index on producer prices rose 0.5 percent last month for its biggest rise since June. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.1 percent increase.
The index's core reading, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, posted a 0.6 percent increase in March for its biggest monthly gain in three years.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded 3/32 in price with a yield of 2.616 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
By Mitra Taj and Miguel Gutierrez MEXICO CITY, April 21 Mexico's peso slipped in morning trade on Friday amid global jitters over the French election, putting it on track to post its worst weekly loss since the start of the year. Markets braced for the first round of the French presidential election this weekend, when far-right candidate Marie Le Pen or her far-left rival could move on to a run-off. In Mexico, Latin America's No.2 economy, the stock index also eased