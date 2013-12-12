NEW YORK Dec 12 Prices on benchmark U.S. Treasuries fell a tad further early Thursday after the government reported November domestic retail sales, which grew more than forecast, suggesting fourth quarter economic growth might not be as weak as some had thought.

The encouraging news on consumer spending was blunted by a report that showed a jump in weekly jobless claims, casting some doubt whether the recent pickup in job growth can be sustained.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded down 5/32 in price to yield 2.865 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Wednesday.