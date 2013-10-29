NEW YORK Oct 29 U.S. government debt prices
were little changed on Tuesday as data suggested U.S domestic
consumer spending grew modestly in September after factoring out
a hefty drop in car sales.
Overall retail sales fell 0.1 percent last month, while
sales excluding autos rose 0.4 percent. Analysts polled by
Reuters had forecast a 0.1 percent rise in overall sales and a
0.4 percent increase in ex-auto sales.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries last traded down
2/32 in price with a yield of 2.521 percent. Before the release
of the September retail sales data, they were 1/32 lower in
price with a yield of 2.516 percent.