NEW YORK Jan 14 The yield on the U.S. 30-year Treasuries bond fell to record low early Wednesday as a surprise drop in a measure of retail sales in December sparked fresh bets the Federal Reserve might not raise interest rates in 2015.

The Commerce Department said retail sales excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services fell 0.4 percent last month after a 0.6 percent rise in November. Economists had expected core retail sales to rise 0.4 percent.

The yield on the government's "long" bond fell as low as 2.395 percent, surpassing the previous record low of 2.443 percent set in July 2012, according to Tradeweb data.

Yields on other Treasuries maturities were down 7 to 10 basis points from late on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)