NEW YORK Jan 7 U.S. longer-dated Treasuries
prices rose to session highs on Tuesday following remarks from
Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren perceived in the
market as bond-friendly.
Rosengren, who is not a voter on the policy-setting Federal
Open Market Committee this year, said the U.S. central bank will
reduce its third round of large scale bond purchases "only
gradually" because the economy, while improving, remains fragile
as price growth remains too low.
Rosengren was speaking at an event to a business and
industry group in Hartford, Connecticut.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded up as
much as 5/32 in price with a yield of 2.943 percent, its lowest
level in two weeks. The 10-year yield ended at 2.961 percent on
Monday.