NEW YORK Aug 15 U.S. Treasuries prices pared
losses on Thursday as a burst of short-covering and
bargain-hunting emerged in mid-afternoon trading in the wake of
benchmark yields hitting two-year highs.
Investors reduced their bond holdings after data showed
weekly U.S. jobless claims fell to a near six-year low,
reinforcing the view the Federal Reserve might reduce
bond-purchase stimulus in September.
The 10-year Treasury note last traded 12/32
lower in price for a yield of 2.757 percent, up 4.5 basis points
from late on Wednesday. The 10-year yield climbed to 2.823
percent earlier, the highest since Aug. 1, 2011, according to
Reuters data.