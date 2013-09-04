NEW YORK, Sept 4 Most U.S. Treasuries prices
turned lower midday Wednesday as Wall Street stocks added to
earlier gains, reducing the appeal of low-yielding government
debt.
The 30-year Treasury bond clung to positive
territory. It was up 3/32 in price with a yield of 3.788
percent, down 0.4 basis point from late on Tuesday. It was up as
much as 13/32 earlier with a yield of 3.770 percent.
The two-year note slipped to 99-28/32 in price
with yield of 0.438 percent, up from 0.418 percent at Tuesday's
close. The two-year yield touched 0.4422 percent, which was the
highest intraday level since July 28, 2011, according to Reuters
data.
On Wall Street, the three major U.S. stock indexes rose on
optimism stemming from strength in the auto and technology
sectors. The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 0.84
percent.