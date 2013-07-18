NEW YORK, July 18 Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices fell to session lows on Thursday after solid demand at a $15 billion auction of 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities.

Prices on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes touched a session low of 93-7/32, down 11/32 from late on Wednesday. The 10-year yield hit a session high of 2.534 percent, up from Wednesday's close of 2.491 percent.