China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
NEW YORK, July 18 Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices fell to session lows on Thursday after solid demand at a $15 billion auction of 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities.
Prices on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes touched a session low of 93-7/32, down 11/32 from late on Wednesday. The 10-year yield hit a session high of 2.534 percent, up from Wednesday's close of 2.491 percent.
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.