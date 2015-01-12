NEW YORK Jan 12 The U.S. bond market's gauge of inflation expectations fell early Monday as a renewed drop in U.S. oil futures stoked more bets domestic prices would fall in the coming months, dashing possible plans the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates this year.

The five-year TIPS breakeven rate, which measures investors' short-term inflation expectations, fell almost 5 basis points from late Friday to 1.13 percent, according to Tradeweb.

The 10-year TIPS inflation breakeven rate, a gauge of investors' longer-term inflation outlook, was more than 4 basis points lower at 1.57 percent.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude futures for February delivery were down nearly $2 or 4 percent at $46.41 a barrel, while spot gasoline futures fell 3.4 percent at $1.2782 a gallon. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)