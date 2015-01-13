GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, dollar subdued as market seeks next catalyst, oil rises
NEW YORK Jan 13 The U.S. bond market's gauge on inflation expectations fell early Tuesday as oil prices sank to near six-year lows, spurring bets weak domestic price growth would keep the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates in 2015.
The five-year TIPS breakeven rate, which measures investors' short-term inflation expectations, declined 4 basis points from Monday to 1.07 percent, which was the lowest level since September 2009, according to Tradeweb.
The 10-year TIPS inflation breakeven rate, a gauge of investors' longer-term inflation outlook, was more than 3 basis points lower at 1.53 percent, which was the lowest since August 2010.
On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude futures for February delivery were down over 1 percent at $45.52 a barrel, while spot gasoline futures fell 0.8 percent at $1.2644 a gallon. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
