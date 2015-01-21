NEW YORK Jan 21 The U.S. bond market's measures
on inflation expectations rose on Wednesday following a surprise
interest rate cut from the Bank of Canada and reports that the
European Central Bank would embark on a large stimulus plan.
Analysts and traders reckoned these central-bank moves would
counter the growing deflation risk from falling oil prices and
soft global demand.
The five-year TIPS breakeven rate, which
measures investors' short-term inflation expectations, was last
at 1.24 percent, up 3.7 basis points from late on Tuesday and
the highest in nearly six weeks, according to Tradeweb.
The 10-year TIPS inflation breakeven rate, a
gauge of investors' longer-term inflation outlook, was 1.64
percent, up 3.3 basis points from late on Tuesday and the
highest in three weeks.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alden Bentley)