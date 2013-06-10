NEW YORK, June 10 U.S. 10-year yields on Treasuries Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), also known as Treasuries real yields, turned flat on Monday, the first time is has traded above zero since January 2012, according to data by TradeWeb.

Concern about inflation has pushed the yields into negative territory as investors bet that the Fed's bond purchase program would spur inflation, increasing demand for inflation-linked bonds.

A negative yield means that a borrower pays less than the rate of inflation to issue debt. This is meant to encourage borrowing to help stimulate the economy.

That, however, is starting to reverse as inflation remains subdued and the Fed considers paring back purchases on stronger labor market growth and buoyant stocks and housing markets.