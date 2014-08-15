NEW YORK Aug 15 U.S. Treasuries prices extended gains on Friday on fresh geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia and Ukraine, with the yields on benchmark 10-year notes and 30-year bonds hitting their lowest levels in over a year.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last up 16/32 to yield 2.338 percent. The yield earlier hit a session low of 2.315 percent, its lowest since June 2013. Prices on 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 1-11/32, with the yield at 3.13 percent.

The yield on the 30-year bond earlier hit a session low of 3.106 percent, its lowest since May 2013.

Russia, on Friday, accused Ukraine of attempting to disrupt a Russian humanitarian aid mission to eastern Ukraine and called for a ceasefire in the region to allow for the deliveries. Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko earlier said artillery destroyed a "significant" part of a Russian armoured column that crossed into Ukraine during the night. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)