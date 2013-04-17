* Bumpy ride persists as bonds take cue from stocks
* Fed to release Beige Book report of US business conditions
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. Treasuries prices
advanced on Wednesday as widening stock losses spurred the bid
for safe-haven U.S. debt.
Prices of Treasuries rose on Monday when stocks and
commodities followed gold lower. They retreated the day after
when stocks and gold staged a partial comeback. But they resumed
their climb on Wednesday as stocks and industrial commodities
reacted to concerns about global growth prospects.
Major stock indexes were down 1 to 2 percent while
Brent crude oil fell below $99 per barrel on the rationale that
slower economic growth would lessen demand for oil.
"Whether against stocks or commodities, the demand for
Treasuries remains firm," said Ian Lyngen, a senior government
bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes rose 11/32
in price, their yields easing to 1.69 percent from 1.73 percent
late on Tuesday.
The International Monetary Fund trimmed projections for
global economic growth for this year and next on Tuesday to take
into account sharp government spending cuts in the United States
and recession-mired Europe.
Such projections, combined with year-over-year consumer
price index inflation readings that have come in below the
Federal Reserve's 2 percent target in four of the last five
months, mean the Fed will continue to purchase Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities until the end of 2013, at least, said
William O'Donnell, head of U.S. Treasury strategy at RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
Thirty-year bonds rose 28/32 in price, their
yields easing to 2.87 percent from 2.91 percent late Tuesday.
"We're getting disappointing earnings reports from some
large companies and that's driving down equities and recently
when equities have declined, that's led to higher and higher
Treasury prices," said Wilmer Stith, portfolio manager of the
Wilmington Broad Market Bond Fund in Baltimore.
Stith said Treasury yields were "bumping along the lower
end" of their trading range, thanks to weaker than forecast data
on U.S. payroll growth, manufacturing and retail sales.
"That's laying this mosaic that (government spending cuts)
are crimping consumption at a greater rate than we originally
thought," he said. "The sequestration effects will just increase
as we get into the third and fourth quarters."
A big influence on Treasury prices this year has been
investors' attempts to discern when the Federal Reserve might
ease up on the monetary accommodation pedal, specifically as to
when they might reduce the purchases of Treasuries and MBS --
now at $85 billion a month -- it has been making in an attempt
to stimulate economic growth and foster full employment.
Year-over-year CPI readings below the Fed's 2 percent target
in four of the last five months allow investors to conclude that
the Fed "will not be as quick to take the pedal off the floor as
they would be otherwise," Stith said.
Traders said the session's primary new fundamental
information would come in this afternoon's release of the Fed's
Beige Book, an anecdotal narrative describing business
conditions across the nation.