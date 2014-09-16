By Richard Leong
| NEW YORK, Sept 16
NEW YORK, Sept 16 Rising volatility in U.S.
interest rates is seen in coming months as traders expect the
Federal Reserve to move away from its near-zero interest rate
policy held for the past six years.
Several measures of interest rate volatility have climbed
from historic lows reached in recent weeks to levels not seen
since mid-summer with various indicators such as Merrill Lynch's
benchmark for bond market volatility pointing to choppier days
ahead for U.S. interest rates and bond yields.
Traders say a more volatile climate for U.S. interest rates,
if sustained, may create more turbulence for other markets as
well, as traders profit from long-term bets financed by cheap
borrowing costs. Volatility has been rising in the currency
market as well, with some analysts expecting it to bleed into
other markets on expectations of a more hawkish Fed.
"We are shifting toward a different tilt with the Fed. How
will the Fed manage an exit?" said John Herrmann, director of
interest rate strategy at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA in New
York. "Because of that uncertainty, it makes sense for
volatility to come off these lows."
Through three rounds of bond buying designed to boost the
U.S. economy, the Fed has amassed a balance sheet of nearly $4.4
trillion of assets and has driven bond yields, which move in the
opposite direction of their prices, to historic lows.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch's MOVE index on one-month U.S.
rate volatility rose to 66.30 on Monday, its
highest since April 2.
Its three-month and six-month volatility gauges
hit their highest levels since early February and
mid-March on Friday before retreating on Monday. Meanwhile, the
CBOE/CBOT 10-year U.S. Treasury Note Volatility Index
briefly touched its highest level since late July earlier
Tuesday before ending 0.6 percent lower on the day at 5.25.
There is a growing view that U.S. policymakers might signal
their intention is to embark on a "lift-off" in short-term rates
as early as the middle of 2015 at its next policy meeting.
While the U.S. economy is far from robust, there is some
evidence it might not require exceptional low interest rates
from the Fed.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting
group, began a two-day meeting on Tuesday. It is expected to
release a statement on their view on the economy and monetary
policy at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Wednesday.
Concerns about the Fed raising rates have spurred a sell-off
in the U.S. bond market, propelling shorter-dated yields to
their highest in nearly 3-1/2 years last week
.
However, if the FOMC refrains from signalling it is moving
closer to interest-rate increases, the bond market could rally
and push volatility back toward historical lows, analysts said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)