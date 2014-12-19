BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa1 to South Dakota's 2017A lease revenue bonds, outlook stable
* Moody's assigns aa1 to south dakota's 2017a lease revenue bonds; outlook stable
NEW YORK Dec 19 U.S. Treasuries yields pared their decline midday on Friday after San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams told Bloomberg Radio U.S. core inflation will likely be below 2 percent when the central bank might be raising interest rates.
Some traders are betting the Fed will not end its near-zero interest rate policy it adopted six years ago until core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, reaches its 2 percent goal.
The Fed's preferred core inflation gauge was running at 1.6 percent in November on a year-over-year basis. It has been stuck below 2 percent for more than 2-1/2 years.
The benchmark 10-year Treasuries yield briefly touched 2.185 percent from a session low of 2.167 percent after Williams' comment.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)
ROME, April 21 Ratings agency Fitch downgraded Italy's sovereign debt on Friday, citing the country's weak economic growth, fiscal slippage, weak government, banking problems and political risk ahead of elections due in 2018.