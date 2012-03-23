NEW YORK, March 23 Speculative traders
increased their bets against U.S. Treasury bonds in the futures
market earlier this week due to an improved outlook on the U.S.
economy and less anxiety about Europe's debt crisis, data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday
show.
These bearish positions were taken at the tail end of the
biggest weekly bond market selloff since late June 2011 and
prior to a moderate rebound over the past four days.
The steep selloff knocked the spot 10-year futures contact
to 108-12/32, its lowest intraday level since late
October 2011 and lifted cash 10-year Treasury yields to 2.399
percent, its highest level in 4-1/2-months.
Speculative futures bets that benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury note prices will fall grew to 385,287 contracts on
Tuesday, up 90,230 from a week earlier, according to the latest
Commitments of Traders data.
Last week's "spec shorts" in 10-year T-note futures were the
highest since last November.
Speculative longs which traders bet 10-year Treasury prices
will rise fell by 12,653 contracts to 205,115 on Tuesday.
Each future contract is backed by one 10-year Treasury note
having a face value of $100,000.
On Friday, pre-weekend short-covering due to renewed worries
about Spain's and Portugal's debt management extended a recovery
in the Treasuries market. The June 10-year T-note contract
closed up 10/32 at 109-2/32, while the cash 10-year yield
finished at 2.23 percent.
The rise in bearish bets was seen in other U.S. T-note
futures contracts.
The speculative shorts on 30-year bond futures rose
9,217 from the prior week to 102,113 on Tuesday.
"Spec shorts" on five-year Treasury futures increased
to 198,861, up 28,374 contracts from the previous week.
Bets that two-year Treasury futures will fall climbed
29,294 contracts to 195,327.