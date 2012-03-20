* LLS flat at WTI plus $22.60 * HLS trades at WTI plus $22.25 * Mars sour holds at WTI plus $14.50 By Janet McGurty NEW YORK, March 20 U.S. cash crude grade differentials were flat to lower ahead the April crude contract expiration on the NYMEX as trade wound down and looked ahead to May buying. Key Gulf of Mexico cash crude benchmark, Light Louisiana Sweet , moved up to flat on Monday's level to trade at $22.60 over the U.S. futures benchmark, West Texas Intermediate . Heavy Louisiana Sweet traded at WTI plus $22.25, down under LLS for the first time since mid-December, according to Reuters data. "Conoco had a refinery down that runs HLS," said one trader referring to ConocoPhillip's 247,000 barrel per day Alliance refinery in Belle Chasse, Louisiana which returned from planned work earlier this week. HLS and Mars trade well together and some refiners will buy one versus the other, according to a trader. "When the LLS to Mars spread went to $8, it hurt the HLS," he added. The spread is now $8.05 according to Reuters data. Mars Sour traded at $14.50 over WTI, in line with Monday's trade level. Bonito sour traded at up 50 cents at $17.50 over WTI. "It's the start of clean-up time," said John Troland, an independent oil analyst based in Houston. "April is still part of the play but mostly folks are balancing their positions," he added. The WTI-Brent spread settled at $18.05 in favor of Brent. The spread settled at $17.15 on Monday. Roll period begins on Wednesday for physical traders, who make deals against expired WTI for three days to balance pipeline slates ahead of Friday's unofficial pipeline scheduling deadline. On futures markets, April WTI settled up $1.03 at $108.09. May WTI finished up 98 cents at $108.56. May Brent settled down 10 cents at $125.71. Brent and U.S. crude oil futures pared losses on Tuesday after a report that Germany and France were opposed to an emergency release of strategic oil reserves, according to officials from both countries.. ------------------------------------------------------- See for recent cash crude deals See for Reuters' generic refining margins See for the WTI front/second month spread See for front month WTI/Brent futures spread See for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent See for Reuters assessed tanker rates See for assessed domestic crude differentials See for outright U.S. cash crude prices See for a list of U.S. refinery outages See for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts