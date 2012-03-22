* Thunder Horse trades at WTI plus $19.90, down 10 cents
* WTS pegged down 60 cents at WTI minus $6.40
* WTI at Midland talked at WTI minus $6.40, from $4 under
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, March 22 U.S. cash crude grade
differentials were mixed on the second day of the April roll
period, as sweet grades were supported by the widening
transatlantic arbitrage and Midwest grades were hammered by the
upcoming reversal of the Seaway pipeline, the first of several
projects to come online to relieve the glut of crude in the
Midwest.
The April futures contract expired at the end of trade on
Tuesday.
The roll period began on Wednesday for physical traders, who
make deals against expired WTI for three days to balance
pipeline slates ahead of Friday's unofficial pipeline scheduling
deadline.
Thunder Horse traded at $19.90 over the U.S. futures
benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, down 10 cents from
Wednesday's level.
Midcontinent crude West Texas Sour was bid at $6.40
under the WTI benchmark, 40 cents below Wednesday trade level.
WTI out of the West Texas oil hub of Midland was also bid
at $6.40 under the WTI screen, down $2.40 from Tuesday's trade.
"The Brent/WTI spread are still keeping sweets strong
whereas Midland and WTS remain under pressure. My guess is that
it is being affected by Seaway," said John Troland, independent
oil analyst based in Houston, Texas.
The Seaway pipeline will start carrying 150,000 barrels per
day of crude out of the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma at the end
of May, according to Enterprise Products Partners, one of the
owners of the pipeline.
The WTI-Brent spread moved out to $17.79 in
favor of Brent. On Wednesday, it settled at $16.93 a barrel.
Oil fell steeply on Thursday and was set for its lowest
close in more than two weeks after weak Chinese and European
manufacturing data sparked fears that slowing growth could dent
global energy demand. .
