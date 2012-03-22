* Thunder Horse trades at WTI plus $19.90, down 10 cents * WTI at Midland trades at WTI minus $6.25, down $2.25 * HLS trades up 85 cents at WTI plus $23.00 * LLS trades at WTI plus $23.25, up 50 cents * Mars trades at WTI plus $15.70, up 70 cents NEW YORK, March 22 U.S. cash crude grade differentials were mixed on Thursday, the second day of the April roll period, as sweet grades were supported by the widening transatlantic arbitrage and Midwest grades were hammered by the upcoming reversal of the Seaway pipeline, the first of several projects to come online to relieve the glut of crude in the region. The April futures contract expired at the end of trade on Tuesday. The roll period began on Wednesday for physical traders, who make deals against expired WTI for three days to balance pipeline slates ahead of Friday's unofficial pipeline scheduling deadline. Key Gulf Coast sweet grades both gained. Heavy Louisiana Sweet gained 85 cents to trade at $23.00 over West Texas Intermediate. Light Louisiana Sweet traded at $23.25 over WTI, up 50 cents. Thunder Horse traded at $19.90 over WTI, down 10 cents from Wednesday's level. Mars Sour gained 70 cents to trade at $15.70 over WTI. Midcontinent crude West Texas Sour was bid at $6.40 under the WTI benchmark, 40 cents below Wednesday trade level. WTI out of the West Texas oil hub of Midland traded at $6.25 a barrel under the WTI screen, down from Tuesday's trade at $4.00 under. "The Brent/WTI spread is still keeping sweets strong whereas Midland and WTS remain under pressure. My guess is that it is being affected by Seaway," said John Troland, independent oil analyst based in Houston, Texas. The Seaway pipeline will start carrying 150,000 barrels per day of crude out of the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma at the end of May, according to Enterprise Products Partners, one of the owners of the pipeline. The WTI-Brent spread settled at $17.79 in favor of Brent. On Wednesday, it settled at $16.93 a barrel. NYMEX crude for May delivery settled at $105.35 a barrel, falling $1.92, or 1.79 percent. It had traded between $104.50 and $107.12. In London, ICE May Brent crude closed at $123.14 a barrel, dropping $1.06, or 0.85 percent, the lowest settlement for front-month Brent since March 6, when prices ended at $121.98. For the day, May Brent traded between $122.30 to $124.25. Oil fell steeply on Thursday and was set for its lowest close in more than two weeks after weak Chinese and European manufacturing data sparked fears that slowing growth could dent global energy demand. . ------------------------------------------------------- See for recent cash crude deals See for Reuters' generic refining margins See for the WTI front/second month spread See for front month WTI/Brent futures spread See for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent See for Reuters assessed tanker rates See for assessed domestic crude differentials See for outright U.S. cash crude prices See for a list of U.S. refinery outages See for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts