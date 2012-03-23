* LLS trades at WTI plus $24.25, up $1.00 * Mars trades at WTI plus $16.05, up 35 cents * Transatlantic arb moves out after Iran news By Janet McGurty NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. cash crude grade differentials were mostly higher on Friday, the last day of the roll period as the transatlantic arbitrage moved out after Reuters reported Iranian oil exports have fallen significantly this month as tightening Western sanctions caused some buyers to stop or scale back purchases. Trade is usually thin the last day of the roll period and confined to last minute buying by refineries. The April futures contract expired at the end of trade on Tuesday. The roll period began on Wednesday for physical traders, who make deals against expired WTI for three days to balance pipeline slates ahead of Friday's unofficial pipeline scheduling deadline. Key Gulf Coast cash benchmark Light Louisiana Sweet gained $1 to trade at $24.25 over the West Texas Intermediate benchmark. Mars Sour traded up 35 cents at $16.05 a barrel over WTI for April delivery. March barrels for May delivery changed hands at $15.65 a barrel over the May screen. "The market is looking at the crazy move on the NYMEX in the May arb and some ongoing games in the final balancing in April," said John Troland, independent oil analyst based in Houston, Texas. Iran's crude exports appear to have fallen in March by around 300,000 barrels per day, or 14 percent, the first sizeable drop in shipments this year, according to estimates from industry consultant Petrologistics and an oil company. . The news sent the Brent crude up nearly $4 a barrel and pushed out the WTI-Brent spread out to $18.91 a barrel in favor of Brent. On Thursday, it settled at $17.79 a barrel. "We heard the talk from President Obama and the idea is to bring more oil from Cushing down from the Gulf," said Carl Larry, president of New York-based Oil Outlooks LLC. "If we are going to benchmark crudes on Cushing, well then we can expect that price to continue to go higher as stocks will be in perpetual drawdown. Sometimes you are damned if you do and damned if you don't," he added. ------------------------------------------------------- See for recent cash crude deals See for Reuters' generic refining margins See for the WTI front/second month spread See for front month WTI/Brent futures spread See for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent See for Reuters assessed tanker rates See for assessed domestic crude differentials See for outright U.S. cash crude prices See for a list of U.S. refinery outages See for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts