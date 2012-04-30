* Bonito trades up 25 cents at WTI plus $13.65 * LLS trades down 50 cents at WTI plus $15.85 * Exxon closes Louisiana crude pipeline after leak NEW YORK, April 30 U.S. cash crude differentials were mixed on Monday after a pipeline leak closed Exxon Mobil's North pipeline which carries crude from the St. James terminal in Louisiana up to its Baton Rouge refinery. Exxon Mobil Corp shut the 160,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) North Line crude oil pipeline after a leak spilled 1,900 barrels of crude oil in a rural area over the weekend. The outage not only affected the nation's third-largest refinery but other smaller Louisiana plants including Alon's 80,000 bpd Krotz Spring refinery, various sweet crudes for Calumet's 14,000 bpd plant, medium sours for Placid's 57,000 bpd site and Delek's 75,000 bpd Lion refinery in El Dorado, Arkansas. Because most refiners keep a few days worth of supply on hand, they do not expect to have to reduce rates unless the pipeline is down for a long period of time. Bonito Sour traded 25 cents higher at $13.65 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate. Light Louisiana Sweet shed 50 cents to trade at $15.85 under WTI. LLs was also impacted by the slight narrowing of the transatlantic arb which settled at $14.60 on Monday versus the $14.90 settle last Friday. A narrower arb generally pulls down LLS, a very similar crude to Brent.