* LLS sells for $14.75 over WTI, off 65 cents from Tuesday * Transatlantic narrows to 3 month lows By Janet McGurty NEW YORK, May 2 U.S. cash crude differentials weakened on Wednesday as the trans-Atlantic spread narrowed the most since February 1. Light Louisiana Sweet sold for $14.75 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, 65 cents weaker than on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil said its North Line remained shut with no target date for restart. It was shut after a leak over the weekend spilled 1,900 barrels [ID: nL4E8G16G6]. The pipeline serves the nation's third-largest refinery, Exxon Mobil Baton Rouge, and four smaller ones but, as long as the outage is short, effects on refinery operations are expected to be limited. Sources familiar operations at some of the smaller plants, including Alon's 80,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Krotz Springs, Louisiana, will use any downtime due to the lack of crude to do minor maintenance around the facility. Early Wednesday afternoon, the WTI-Brent spread had narrowed about 40 cents to about $13.10 in favor of Brent. A narrower spread tends to weigh on cash crude premiums.