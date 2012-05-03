* WTI at Midland rises $2 to WTI minus $3.75 * LLS sells for 80 cents higher at WTI plus $15.55 * Mars sells for WTI plus $9.55, up $1.55 * Transatlantic arbitrage gains 56 cents By Janet McGurty NEW YORK, May 3 U.S. cash crude differentials rose on Thursday as the transatlantic spread began to move back out, with MidContinent grades getting a lot of play due to the outage of Exxon's North Line which carries Gulf of Mexico crudes. The 22-inch line originates in St. James, Louisiana, and provides shippers with access to oil from the giant Louisiana Offshore Oil Port and crude from offshore platforms. St. James is the delivery point of Gulf crude benchmark, Light Louisiana Sweet , which rose 80 cents to $15.55 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate. However, West Texas Intermediate out of Midland, Texas rose $2.00 as refineries supplied by lines fed by Exxon's line, like the Midvalley line, looked locally for crude supplies. Mars Sour sold for $9.55 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, $1.55 higher than on Wednesday. ExxonMobil said its North Line remained shut with no target date for a restart, after a leak over the weekend spilled 1,900 barrels. The pipeline serves the nation's third-largest refinery, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge, and four smaller ones but, as long as the outage is short, the impact on refinery operations are expected to be limited. Sources familiar with operations at some of the smaller plants, including Alon's 80,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Krotz Springs, Louisiana, said that between inventory pulls and increased barge deliveries they expect to make it through without cutting rates. The Krotz Springs plant is using crude from Burns terminal, Nederland terminal as well as Sabine blends to make up the shortfall due to the line outage. Delek has backed out Mars, Poseidon and Eugene Island crudes at its El Dorado, Arkansas plant, where it has cut rates from 87,000 bpd to 55,000 bpd due to the North Line outage. It is looking to replace the volumes with more locally produced crude and will not go back to Gulf Coast crudes if successful, the company said on a conference call. . On Thursday, the WTI-Brent spread had widened some 56 cents to $13.54, in favor of Brent. A wider spread tends to support cash crude premiums.